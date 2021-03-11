State Public School, Shahkot, arranged sixth Covid-19 vaccination camp for students aged 12-19 years. The camp was organised in association with the Health Department, Punjab, under the guidance of Dr Narotam Singh and Dr Gagandeep Kaur, President and Vice-President of Group of State Public Schools, respectively. As many as 23 students received their first dose while 19 students received the second dose of vaccination under the supervision of the school staff. The students were made to sit in different classrooms to avoid crowding in accordance with Covid protocols. They were also kept under close observation after being vaccinated to check for any complications such as infections, allergy or any other symptoms. The school Principal Kanwar Neel Kamal wished for the well-being of students.
