State Public School, Shahkot

The school conducted a rakhi-making activity. Students from nursery to Class II participated in the activity and made colourful rakhis. They used decorative ribbons, Fevicol, cotton and other decoration material for making beautiful rakhis. The activity was done with full enthusiasm and zeal. Principal Kanwar Neel Kamal appreciated every participant and motivated other children also to take part in such activities in future.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 IAF officers sacked for accidental firing of Brahmos missile that landed in Pakistan
Deviation from the SOP by three officers led to the accident...
Delhi Excise policy: ED registers money laundering case to probe alleged irregularities
Federal agency has filed the case after taking cognisance of...
DRDO, Navy successfully test new missile to tackle threats at sea
VL-SRSAM is designed to hit targets 40-45 kms away
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh for controversial remarks
Singh, known for his hard Hindutva views and often controver...
Maharashtra political crisis: Supreme Court refers petitions filed by Shiv Sena, Eknath Shinde to Constitution bench
The top court orders the listing of petitions before the con...