State Public School, Shahkot

To instill a feeling of sportsmanship among students, the school organised its third Annual Inter-House Athletics Meet. The competition took place among the students of classes III to XII of all the four houses embarked with a march past. Principal Kanwar Neel Kamal began the event with the lamp lighting ceremony. The students also sang a motivational song ‘Kar Har Maidan Fateh’. Sehajbir Singh, the sports Head Boy of the school, administered the oath to the students. After that the Principal declared the athletics meet open. Students participated in various track-and-field events such as discus throw, 4x100m relay race, long jump, triple jump, shot-put, three-legged race, sack race and other different races. In this fierce competition, overall score of Mother Teresa House was 99 points, Kalpana Chawala House scored 97 points and Amrita Pritam House scored 90 points. Mother Teresa House bagged the first position with 16 gold medals, 19 silver medals and 12 bronze medals; Kalpana Chawla House grabbed second position with 17 gold medals, 13 silver medals and 18 bronze medals; Amrita Pritam House won the third position with 18 gold medals, 10 silver medals and 12 bronze medals.