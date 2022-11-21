State Public School, Shahkot

As part of the ‘Maa Boli Lehar, Pind Pind Shehar Shehar' initiated to strengthen Punjabi language, an essay writing competition was organised at the school. This competition was held between three groups in which 64 students participated. The topic for Group-1(VI to VIII) was 'Value of time' and the topics for Group-2 (IX to X) and Group-3 (XI to XII) were 'Social Media' and ‘The right way to live a life', respectively. One hour was given to the students to write the essay. The winners from Group-1(VI to VIII) were: Dhruvi from Class VIII-A who got first position, Navneet Kaur from VIII-C secured second position and the third position was grabbed by Jasmeet Kaur from Class VIII-A. From Group-2 (IX to X), Aishdeep Kaur, Pawandeep Kaur and Parveen Kaur from Class X-A got first, second and thirrd positions, respectively. From Group-3 (XI to XII), Parneet Kaur from XI-H bagged the first position, Mehak Sharma from XI-A got second position and Ansh Chabra from XII-A won the third prize. The Principal Kanwar Neel Kamal praised the winners and motivated them to set a goal in their life and love and respect their mother tongue.