State Public School, Shahkot

A special assembly on the martyrdom of Guru Arjan Dev was organised under the able guidance of Dr Narotam Singh and Dr Gagandeep Kaur, President and Vice-President of the school, respectively. Students of Class XI recited beautiful shabad 'Se Simre Jin Aap Simraye'. Yakshul asked a quiz related to the life of Guru Arjan Dev.
