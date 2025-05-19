State Public School, Shahkot

The school has always maintained the tradition of marvellous board results. As many as 75 students appeared in CBSE Class X board examinations and have glorified their alma mater once of wonderful performance. Dhruvi stood first with 97.6%. She got 94 in English, 100 in Punjabi, 93 in science 95 in social studies and 98 in computer. Harleen Kaur got the second position with 96%. and Puneet Kaur got the third rank with 94.2%. Other astounding performers are Nandini (93.4%), Vandna (92%), Harsimran Kaur(91.6%), Navneet Kaur (91%). President Dr Narotam Singh and vice-president Dr Gagandeep Kaur expressed their elation and remarked that “with determination and perseverance, students can carve a distinct niche.

