DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / The School Tribune / State Public School, Shahkot

State Public School, Shahkot

CBSE result
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM May 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The school has always maintained the tradition of marvellous board results. As many as 75 students appeared in CBSE Class X board examinations and have glorified their alma mater once of wonderful performance. Dhruvi stood first with 97.6%. She got 94 in English, 100 in Punjabi, 93 in science 95 in social studies and 98 in computer. Harleen Kaur got the second position with 96%. and Puneet Kaur got the third rank with 94.2%. Other astounding performers are Nandini (93.4%), Vandna (92%), Harsimran Kaur(91.6%), Navneet Kaur (91%). President Dr Narotam Singh and vice-president Dr Gagandeep Kaur expressed their elation and remarked that “with determination and perseverance, students can carve a distinct niche.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper