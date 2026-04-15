State Public School, Shahkot, organises Sukhmani Sahib path

State Public School, Shahkot, organised a Sukhmani Sahib path to mark the inauguration of the new academic session under the guidance of Dr Narotam Singh and Dr Gagandeep Kaur, President and Vice-President of the Group of State Public Schools, respectively, along with Principal Dr Kanwar Neel Kamal. The recitation of the path was performed by Giani Bhai Amritpal Singh of Gurdwara Nanak Niwas, Mohalla Azad Nagar. The programme commenced with the path, during which prayers were offered for peace and prosperity, followed by kirtan. Parents also attended the event and experienced the devotional recitation of Gurbani. Students from Nursery to Class XII sought blessings from Guru Granth Sahib. Girl students of Class XII performed shabads, followed by the recitation of Anand Sahib. The programme concluded with prayers for the prosperity and bright future of the students. Karah prasad was distributed among the congregation.
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