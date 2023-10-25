Staying rooted to tradition, embracing modern systems

What are the key achievements of your school that you would like to highlight?

Staying rooted in the time-tested traditions handed down to us from generations, we judiciously embrace the modern systems and technologies to keep pace with the continuous and rapid evolution of developments and visions. This institution within a short span of time carved a niche in the society because we turn every stone to make learning interesting and an important source for child’s social behaviour and personality development. We are equipped and engaged to give wings to the brim-full possibilities of our students.

Vision for your students St Mary’s School, Mohali, firmly and unambiguously holds the young minds as the world’s most invaluable resource and hope for the future. It is our mission to nurture children’s creative mind and enrich their curiosity that will not only help them to evolve into a responsible global citizens but also continue their learning process that will sustain their personal excellence for a better world. Hence the students under our wing are taught ‘how to think, not what to think’.

How are the ‘lessons’ of Covid time online teaching being incorporated in the normal offline mode now?

The ‘lessons’ of the online teaching of Covid time are adequately incorporated in the normal offline mode now. Giving special importance to discussions and doubt-clearing sessions in the classrooms and in the labs we try to make clear the concepts of the trailing lessons taught during the online classes of Covid time.

What is the teacher-taught ratio in your school?

30:1

NEP has set new goals for school education. How far have you progressed in its implementation?

NEP-2020 gives more focus on the holistic development of students and also of the universal accessibility of education. We do our best to be at a par with the goals of NEP-2020. Our hardworking and committed teachers are specially trained for the same through capacity building programmes and seminars. Obviously we are on the track of the NEP and are confident of reaping the CBSE envisaged result.

Any special hand-holding initiative for underachievers?

We take extra effort to improve the confidence of the underachievers by creating a homily atmosphere in the school and by encouraging their every attempt. Ample chances are given to them to excel in their area of strength and interest. Periodical conferences with parents, setting goals, technology-assisted learnings, various forms of assessment, etc, are some of the hand-holding activities that we practice and we find them productive.

Vocational education classes or skill-building opportunities given to students.

We are initiating vocational education classes in a paced manner but not yet executed in a full-fledged manner.