Stepping Stones School, Chandigarh

The school organised a blood donation camp on the school premises. The event sought to promote the theme: ‘May your spirit to ‘give’ evolve and grow’. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from many donors, including ex-students. Blood Bank and the host school awarded each donor with certificate and a token of appreciation. The students of the LTS Club helped to not only organise but also galvanise support for the event. Principal Anu Kumar motivated the students and donors.