Stepping Stones School, Chandigarh

The Republic Day celebrations at the school began with Principal Anu Kumar hoisting the Tricolour, which was followed by the singing of National Anthem. Thereafter, she took the salute from NCC Cadets. Director, Academics, Sunil said each child should understand the history and diversity of his country. A plethora of activities were organised to infuse the spirit of unity, brotherhood and patriotism among students.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Budget 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present Budget today; all eyes on tax slabs?
Tax sops, fiscal consolidation tight rope walk for Finance M...
Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi assassinations not martyrdom but 'accidents': Uttarakhand minister
The minister also credited PM Modi for the smooth conclusion...