Stepping Stones School, Chandigarh

The Koshish Educators’ Network in collaboration with the school organised an inter-school competition, “Computer Carnival”. This year’s theme was ‘Fostering safe and responsible cyber culture’. Students of Class III and IV participated in the MS Paint – Logo Designing Competition on topic ‘Cyber Safety’. Bhavik from Stepping Stones International School came first, Shranyaa Sharma from Gurukul Global School second and Dhruvi Saini from Manav Mangal High School third. Students of Class V and VI participated by preparing a Magazine Cover Design using MS Word on ‘Protection cyber attack’. Rohan from Stepping Stones International School came first, Avni from St Anne’s Convent School second and Navseerat Kaur from Saupins School, Chandigarh, third. Students of Class VII and VIII prepared a PowerPoint presentation on topic ‘Online fraud’. Jaskirat Singh from St Anne’s Convent School came first, Saiansh Sharda from Saupin’s School, Chandigarh, second and Avni Saini from Shivalik Public School, Mohali, third. Students of Class IX and X displayed their creativity through a Vlog Creation Competition on topic ‘Cyber Bullying’. Tanisha Kharbanda from Saupin’s School, Chandigarh, came first, Krittika Sharma from Shivalik Public School second and Anjaneya Tewari from Manav Mangal School third position. Students of Class IX to XII participated in a quiz. Piyush Kumar and Abhinav Shishir Sinha from Manav Mangal High School came first, Rythm Pandita and Jaskaran Singh from St Soldier’s International Convent School second, and Amjot Singh Brar and Khushveer Singh from Guru Nanak Public School third. Principal Anu Kumar congratulated the prize winners.