Stepping Stones School, Chandigarh

On Raksha Bandhan, children of The Olive Kid School went on an educational field trip to the Sector 36 Police Station. The Olive Kid students tied rakhis on the wrists of police officers, symbolising their appreciation for the dedication and service that the police force provides to the community. The children had the opportunity to tour the police station. All children were happy to meet and greet the officers. Engaging activities, such as roleplaying and storytelling sessions, were conducted by school facilitators at the playschool a day before the field trip. This helped the children comprehend the significance of a police officer and soldier’s role. A box of rachis was also sent by the children to soldiers in Rajouri, an LoC post in Jammu & Kashmir.