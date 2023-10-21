Stepping Stones School, Chandigarh

The school, in association with the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, organised a blood donation camp on the school premises. The Blood Bank and host school awarded each donor with certificate and a token of appreciation. Student members of the LTS club helped to organise the event. Principal Anu Kumar motivated the students and donors and said, “One must evolve, grow and learn to give others, then one can experience the real joy of celebrating life in a holistic manner”.