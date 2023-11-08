Stepping Stones School, Sector 37-D, Chandigarh

The school hosted the 14th Inter School Scrabble Competition. The scrabble contest, an annual event hosted by the school, saw students from schools across Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula taking part in the word challenge. Students from Classes V to XII challenged their vocabulary and spelling skills as they made their way through various rounds of the competition. Garv from Stepping Stones School, bagged the first prize from Group I whereas Akshadha from Saupins School Mohali and Aaradhya from St. Kabir, Chandigarh secured the second and third positions respectively.

Anvi Sharma from Gurukul Global, Mani Majra, bagged the first prize from Group II whereas Agampreet from St. Kabir, Chandigarh and Harshaan from Saupins School, Mohali secured the second and third positions, respectively. Vikas from Stepping Stones School, Chandigarh, bagged the first prize from Group III whereas Ishita from Saupins School, Chandigarh and Rubeen from Stepping Stones International School, Chandigarh secured the second and third positions, respectively. Rekha Kumari from Stepping Stones School, Chandigarh , bagged the first prize from Group I, while Sanna Goel from St. Kabir Public School and Priya Aggarwal from The Olive School secured the second and third positions, respectively. Principal Anu Kumar congratulated the prize winners.

