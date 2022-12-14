Stepping Stones School, Sector 38-A, Chandigarh

The 39th Sports Day of the school was held on its grounds. The function started with a colourful performance by tiny tots. Madhu Mutneja was the chief guest for Pre-nursery to Class 1. Wing Commander Sandeep Kinha presided as the chief guest for Class II to V. The chief guests gave inspirational speech to encourage children to follow sports passionately. Students performed and exhibited their talent in dance, music, yoga, gymnastics, taekwondo, skating and drill other than races. Achievers were awarded for their performances. The day came to an end with a scintillating performance by the bhangra troupe.