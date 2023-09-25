Stepping Stones Sen Sec School, Sector 37 D, Chandigarh

A celestial journey was organised by We The Wonder Explorers and The Olive Kid Stepping Stones School Sector, 37 D, Chandigarh. The sky gazing event was a one-of-a-kind experience for families and astronomy enthusiasts. The exciting event brought an evening filled with fun games, moonlit magic and a rare opportunity to witness the awe-inspiring beauty of Saturn and the night sky. Telescopic observation of the night sky, looking up at magnificent moon with its craters, planet Saturn with its rings was a lifetime experience for the children and families. Anu Kumar, principal of the school, said, “Organising sky gazing event was a truly an enlightening experience and seeing the excitement and curiosity in the eyes of our children as they gazed upon the moon and Saturn was a testament to the power of education beyond the classrooms.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Relationship with India important, but if allegations prove true...': Canada's defence minister on Nijjar killing
Tensions flared between India and Canada after Trudeau's exp...
India wins first gold in men's 10m air rifle team event in Asian Games 2023
Rudrankksh shoots 632.5, Tomar 631.6 and Panwar 629.6 to agg...
Centre moves to cancel OCI cards of pro-Khalistan activists
Move to seize their properties in India too
It's world of double standards: EAM S Jaishankar on developed nations' resistance to change
Speaks at world forum after Canada fracas