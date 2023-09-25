Stepping Stones Sen Sec School, Sector 37 D, Chandigarh

A celestial journey was organised by We The Wonder Explorers and The Olive Kid Stepping Stones School Sector, 37 D, Chandigarh. The sky gazing event was a one-of-a-kind experience for families and astronomy enthusiasts. The exciting event brought an evening filled with fun games, moonlit magic and a rare opportunity to witness the awe-inspiring beauty of Saturn and the night sky. Telescopic observation of the night sky, looking up at magnificent moon with its craters, planet Saturn with its rings was a lifetime experience for the children and families. Anu Kumar, principal of the school, said, “Organising sky gazing event was a truly an enlightening experience and seeing the excitement and curiosity in the eyes of our children as they gazed upon the moon and Saturn was a testament to the power of education beyond the classrooms.”