Stepping Stones Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

Koshish Educators’ Network, in collaboration with the school organised inter-school competition — Computer Carnival. This year's theme ‘Health and Well Being' aimed to highlight the factors negatively affecting the mental and physical well-being of all and bring to light the various ways to deal with these. As many as 16 schools from the region participated in the mega event, which was successfully organised under the supervision of Anu Kumar, Chairperson of Koshish and Principal of Stepping Stones Senior Secondary School. Students from classes V and VI participated in the flyer-making competition on the topic: 'Healthy Diet for Healthy Life', Eknoor Kaur from Chitkara International School, Panchkula, won the first prize, Paraspreet Singh from Shivalik Public School, Mohali, was second and Dhriti from Guru Nanak Public School, Chandigarh, got the thirrd position. Students from classes VII & VIII prepared a Comic Strip on : Positivity Controls Anxiety "Why I am crying now." Anahat Kaur from Vivek High School, Mohali, won the first prize, Yashika Saini from St Soldier International Convent School, Mohali stood second and Jasmine Kaur of St. Anne's Convent School, Chandigarh got the third position. Students of classes IX & X displayed their creativity through a VLOG creation competition on the topic 'Steps to Wellness'. Paramveer Singh from St Anne's Convent School stood first , Tanisha from Saupin’s School, Chandigarh, won the second prize and Rishul from The Gurukul, Zirakpur, got the third position. Students from classes IX to XII took part in a website designing competition based on the theme 'You are What you eat'. Purahan Gupta from Chitkara International School, Chandigarh, came first, Nilesh from Mount Carmel School stood second and Suhana of St Anne's Convent School bagged the third position.