Stepping Stones Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

The school celebrated its 39th Annual Function at Tagore Theatre, Chandigarh. The show began with the International Wing of the school presenting an ode to goddess Durga. This was followed by an energetic Garba performance highlighting the traditional Gujarati attire. Students of classes I to III waived Indian flags to the foot-tapping music to show how our nation rose above petty issues of class, caste and religion and followed the path of progress. The event for the senior wing started with a 'welcome song' which was followed by a classical dance performance by students of classes VI and VII. Students of classes IX and X performed a play "Mother's Day”. The performance of students was applauded by everyone. A presentation on yoga, taekwondo and gymnastics was presented by students of both wings. Principal Anu Kumar highlighted the achievements of the school in academic as well as co-scholastic areas.