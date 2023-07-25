Stepping Stones Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

A felicitation ceremony was held to honour 28 brilliant students of Class XII who scored above 90 per cent marks. Principal Anu Kumar and Director (Academics) Sunil Kumar presented the students, mementos, pen drives and commendation certificates for their meritorious performance. The topper from the non-medical stream, Kritin Gupta (98 per cent), and Raghav Sharma from commerce, who scored 92.6 per cent, were each given a cheque for Rs 25,000 for their exemplary performance. Jayant Sharma, who stood second in the non-medical stream with 96.4 per cent marks, was awarded with a portable hard drive. Anshul Nischal and Snigdha, who stood third by scoring 95.6 per cent marks, were given power banks. The ceremony was witnessed by the proud parents of the achievers. Director (Academics) Sunil Kumar urged the students to always remember the values they have ingrained at Stepping Stones which will help them etch a life embellished with success. Principal Anu Kumar expressed pride with the spectacular results of Class X and XII.
