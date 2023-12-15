Stepping Stones Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

The international wing celebrated their annual sports day. The races were flagged off by chief guest Dr Nishima. The children took part in various dance performances, including bhangra and giddha. The senior wing (classes VI to XII) began with a march-past. The school choir welcomed the parents and chief guest CA Manjul Nagar with a welcome song. Students competed in various races and athletic events such as shot put, long jump, javelin throw etc. It was followed by 'rewards and recognition' wherein the chief guest gave away medals and certificates of appreciation to all meritorious performers. Principal Anu Kumar highlighted the achievements of the school. The event concluded with an energetic performance 'Jattan te Jattian di Shaan' by senior students.