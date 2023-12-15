Stepping Stones Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

The international wing celebrated their annual sports day. The races were flagged off by chief guest Dr Nishima. The children took part in various dance performances, including bhangra and giddha. The senior wing (classes VI to XII) began with a march-past. The school choir welcomed the parents and chief guest CA Manjul Nagar with a welcome song. Students competed in various races and athletic events such as shot put, long jump, javelin throw etc. It was followed by 'rewards and recognition' wherein the chief guest gave away medals and certificates of appreciation to all meritorious performers. Principal Anu Kumar highlighted the achievements of the school. The event concluded with an energetic performance 'Jattan te Jattian di Shaan' by senior students.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas, has 18 crew onboard
The overall situation is being closely monitored in coordina...
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...
11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up
A 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as ...