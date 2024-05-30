Stepping Stones Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

The school has always believed in motivating the students to inspire them to scale greater heights. A felicitation ceremony was held in this regard, to honour the 29 brilliant stars of Class XII who scored above 90% marks. Principal Anu Kumar and Director (Academics) Sunil Kumar presented the students prize money (cheques), medals, pen drives and commendation certificates for their meritorious performance. The topper from the non-medical stream Aman Kathuria (95.2%) and Virat Arora (94.4%) from commerce were each awarded with a cheque for Rs 25,000 and a gold medal for their exemplary performance. Mehul Talwar (95%), who stood second in the non-medical stream, and Jatin Malhan (91.6%) from commerce were each awarded with a cheque for Rs 10,000 and a silver medal. Vadin Singhal from the non-medical stream, who stood third scoring 94.8%, was given a cheque for Rs 5,000 along with a bronze medal. The ceremony was witnessed by the proud parents of the achievers. The parents spoke highly about the dedicated approach of Stepping Stones towards achieving excellence. Director, Academics, Sunil Kumar urged the students to always remember the values they have ingrained at Stepping Stones which will help them etch a life embellished with success. He laid emphasis on the wisdom of avoiding distractions to achieve one’s goals, but at the same time to also enjoy life. Principal Anu Kumar, expressed pride with the spectacular results of classes X and XII. Exhorting the students to continue their pursuit of excellence, she stressed on the importance of aiming high.

