Stepping Stones Senior Secondary School, Chd

Students, staff and management of the school bid farewell to the outgoing students of Class XII. Students of Class XI welcomed their seniors with flowers and traditional greetings.
Director, Academics, Sunil Kumar wished a bright and successful future to the students. Principal Anu Kumar, too, wished them good luck for their forthcoming exams. A cultural event then ensued, in which junior students put up various performances.
Thereafter, students participated in a contest to vie for various titles. The Mr and Miss Confident titles were bagged by Paras and Snigdha, respectively.
The titles of Mr and Miss Elegant went to Abhinav and Prachi, Mr and Miss Million Dollar Smile went to Arnav and Gayatri. Daksh was honoured for being punctual. The outgoing class shared experiences of school days.
