Stepping Stones Sr. Sec. School, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Independence Day. The day saw the unfurling of the national flag and a parade by the NCC cadets. Principal Anu Kumar took the salute and unfurled the Tricolour, while the school choir sang the national anthem. Patriotic songs were sung and poems recited by the students from various classes. A small skit highlighting India and its glorious past, was also presented by a group of students. The celebrations concluded with a dance presentation reflecting Indian culture and a beautiful rendition of the song ‘E mere watan ke logon…’. Director, Academics, Sunil gave a speech, wherein he asked the children to acquire 21st century skills and at the same time imbibe the value systems of our culture from the ages gone by. Principal Anu Kumar congratulated the students and staff of the school on Independence Day and hoped the students cherish the freedom acquired and learn to be better and responsible citizens.