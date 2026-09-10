Stepping Stones Sr Sec School, Chandigarh, hosts scrabble competition

Stepping Stones Sr Sec School, Chandigarh, hosted its 17th Inter-School Scrabble Competition, witnessing participation from schools across the Tricity. Chief Guest Prof Deepti Gupta appreciated scrabble as an engaging tool for language learning. In Group 1, Purnoor Sharma of Saupin's School emerged as the winner, while Fateh Singh of the host school secured the 1st runner-up position. Preeti Soni of Moti Ram Arya Sr Sec School came third. In Group 2, Anshuman Sajwan of the host school was declared the winner, followed by Srishti, again from the host school, and Saadhya Thakur of Gurukul Global as the second runner-up. In Group 3, Pratiyush Kumar and Yuvam Gupta of the host school came first and second, respectively, while Gautam of Moti Ram Arya Sr Sec School came third. In Group 4, Anvika Agarwal of Stepping Stones School emerged as the winner, with Karmanjeet Kaur of Shivalik Public School, Chandigarh, as the first runner-up and Angadveer of Gian Jyoti Global School as the 2nd runner-up. Principal Anu Kumar congratulated all the participants.

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