Stepping Stones Sr Sec School organises farewell ceremony

Students, staff and management of Stepping Stones Sr Sec School, Chandigarh, bid farewell to Class XII students in a ceremony filled with joy, nostalgia and celebration. The programme began with the students of Class XI extending a gracious welcome to their seniors with flowers and traditional greetings, setting the tone for the occasion. Director Academics Sunil Kumar conveyed his best wishes to students, encouraging them to face their forthcoming examinations and life ahead with confidence and determination. A vibrant cultural programme followed, featuring a series of colourful and energetic performances that were thoroughly enjoyed by everyone present. The Mr and Ms Confident titles were awarded to Ananya and Alisha, while Harshit and Tarita were crowned Mr and Ms Elegant. Mr and Ms Million Dollar Smile titles were conferred upon Chakshit and Kyna. Ms Alisha was honoured for her punctuality. The outgoing students then took the stage to share cherished memories of their school years, expressing gratitude to their teachers for their unwavering support and guidance. The event concluded on an emotional note with a heartfelt vote of thanks and a fond farewell to the institution that had shaped their journey. The celebrations continued over a sumptuous lunch, after which students and teachers alike sang and danced to peppy music, bringing the joyous occasion to a lively and memorable close.

