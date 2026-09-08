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Home / The School Tribune / Stop treating vocational skills as a backup plan

Stop treating vocational skills as a backup plan

Why skill-based education belongs at the heart of every school

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Devyani Jaipuria
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:05 PM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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“What do you want to be when you grow up?”

A young child is often asked this question by parents, relatives, teachers, and friends. Initially, the question is asked for amusement, but as a child grows up, the question becomes real.

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Childhood is a time filled with curiosity, excitement and hope. We tell young children that they can become whoever they want to be, but as they grow older they realize that for any profession, you have to acquire a certain set of skills and knowledge. By the time children realise what they want to become, they are already of employable age. For years and years, they go to educational institutions and learn as much as they can. But is theoretical knowledge enough to find meaningful employment after school?

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This is where vocational training comes in. It is one of the most effective ways of bridging the skills gap that students today face. Vocational training must not be treated like an additional course.

In the era of Artificial Intelligence, there is growing uncertainty about future career possibilities. Vocational training can be extremely helpful in this situation. It not only provides students with transferable and employable skills but also teaches them about organisational structure, professional communication, and workplace behaviours. Many industries face challenges in finding candidates with the right skill set. Through internships and hands-on training, students get the opportunity to apply educational concepts in real-life scenarios.

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Vocational training needs to be inculcated within the curriculum, with each module covering theory, practical and assignments so that students can actually learn them like a core subject. Modules such as Coding, Fashion Design, Hospitality, Retail Management, First Aid, and Basics of Healthcare can be taught in Indian schools.

DPS Sector 45 Gurugram ensures that students get hands-on training with experiential learning spaces such as the Atal Tinkering Lab. The Atal Tinkering Lab transforms ideas into project-based learning and offers practical exposure to students about robotics, coding and much more.

Some segments of society still believe that vocational programs are inferior to mainstream academic paths, creating reluctance among students and parents. I firmly believe that vocational education cultivates a culture of creativity and resilience. Moreover, exposure to real-world scenarios helps students explore their interests and gain clarity about what they really want.

The ancient truth that lies at the heart of school education is that students learn by doing. We encourage them to practice their math equations, science lessons or grammatical ability, so why shouldn't the same idea apply to specialised skills?

Along with building skills, vocational training also creates momentum. When students see tangible results, they are more motivated to keep learning.

The National Education Policy 2020 highlights the potential of industry-based partnerships and skill-based training for students to expand their opportunities and contribute to India's economic prosperity. In no way does the emphasis on vocational training suggest that students have to abandon their academic learning or that vocational training is above textual learning. Both are essential learning systems that enhance the overall development of a student. Actual skills, when combined with textual knowledge, are what will make a student truly stand out.

Access to a variety of vocational training creates an environment where students feel excited to try new things. It allows students to actually explore their interests instead of waiting for a professional job to start. Vocational training has helped countless youth find employment through work that they enjoy. For too long, vocational subjects have been treated like an optional add-on. A student should not have to work in a field for 5 years only to realise they never even tried what feels truly right for them. It is time we stopped delaying fulfilling careers and started supporting our students in vocational subjects from the very beginning.

The writer is Pro Vice Chairperson, DPS International, Sector 45, Gurugram

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