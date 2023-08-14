Story-telling competition

The DCM group of schools organised a storytelling competition where the students confidently expressed their thoughts in front of a wider audience. Three students each from DC Model and DC Montessori after clearing the first round competed enthusiastically against each other. They performed spectacularly narrating their favourite stories with incredible enthusiasm, props, actions, voice modulation and impressive expressions. Seerat from DC Model captured the first position and Kuhu Negi won the consolation prize. The Principal congratulated the teachers and parents for preparing and conducting an amazing show and for guiding the students so well.
