Storytelling competition held

Talespin — a storytelling competition, was held in the junior wing of St Xavier’s High School, Panchkula. The young, enthusiastic narrators armed with their props came forth with wonderful tales. Some stories gave the audience and judges food for thought, some enforced moral values and some were humorous. The oratory and presentation skills of students were outstanding. Headmistress Cynthia Shear applauded all participants and motivated children to read good stories not only during library period but always to enhance their life skills and achieve proficiency.

