Storytelling competition organised

Students from classes III to V took part in a storytelling competition at Holy Mary’s School, Banur. The event celebrated the power of words, expression and creativity. From heartfelt fables to imaginative tales, each participant brought their unique storytelling style to the stage. The judges were thoroughly impressed by the confidence and flair with which the young narrators delivered their stories. Principal Shiny Devassy congratulated the winners and praised all participants for their effort.

