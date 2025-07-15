DT
Storytelling session on 'Garden of Friendship' at Delhi Public School, Sector 92, Mohali

Storytelling session on 'Garden of Friendship' at Delhi Public School, Sector 92, Mohali

Tribune News Service
Jul 15, 2025
Class I students at the school hosted a storytelling session on “Garden of Friendship”, promoting reading and values like unity and kindness. Through expressive narration, teachers brought stories to life, highlighting values like unity, kindness, and teamwork. Parents enriched the experience with their own story readings, emphasising the importance of regular reading habits and family bonding. Students participated in hands-on activities like bookmark making and illustrating, showcasing their creativity and connection to the stories. This joyful event blended imagination, learning, and reading, nurturing a lifelong love for books and friendship.

