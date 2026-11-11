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Home / The School Tribune / Storytelling time at Amravati Vidyalaya, Panchkula

Storytelling time at Amravati Vidyalaya, Panchkula

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:02 AM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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Amravati Vidyalaya, Panchkula, organised a house-wise storytelling competition for students of classes VI to VIII, providing a platform for young minds to express their creativity and spread awareness about moral values and social concerns through the art of storytelling. Students from the Daffodil, Rose and Tulip Houses participated enthusiastically, with one participant representing each class from every house. The young storytellers presented engaging and thought-provoking narratives highlighting values such as honesty, kindness, empathy, respect and social responsibility. Through expressive narration, voice modulation and confident presentations, they conveyed meaningful messages and encouraged their peers to reflect on the importance of making ethical choices in everyday life. The event concluded with appreciation for all the participants, recognising their efforts and creativity in making storytelling an engaging and meaningful learning experience.

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