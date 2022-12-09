STS World School, Rajgomal

Highlighting the theme, "A tale of Invincibles", the school came alive with vigour and enthusiasm at the 10th Annual Function celebrations. The event was marked with awe-inspiring grandeur filled with some nail-biting moments by approximately 700 students, who put their heart and soul into the annual event. The chief guest was Iqbal Singh Sidhu, IAS, retired Sec Personal and General Administration, Punjab Govt, and Commissioner Right to Service commission Punjab, 2016. Students were awarded prizes for scholastic and co-scholastic achievements amid applause. After prize distribution, the school management felicitated the founder staff of the school.Principal Prabhjot Gill extended tribute to Founder Chairman Sant Surinder Singh and School office-bearers presented at the annual report for the year.