STS World School, Rajgomal

A role play competition was organised by the primary wing of the school. Chairperson Malti and Principal Prabhjot Gill were the guests of honour. The comperes of the show were Damanpreet and Gurseerat. The programme started with the lighting of the , which was followed by a prayer. A heart-touching poem on role play was composed and recited by Anjana of Class IV .The judges were Richa and Sweety. The students enacted different roles with great conviction. Characters like Mother Teresa, Bhagat Singh, fairies, Harry Potter and Arunima Sinha, first female amputee from India to scale the Mount Everest were represented by the students. There were foot-tapping dance performances. Yuvraj sang a beautiful English song. Ekamjot recited a poignant poem on ‘Gratitude’. Arnav of Class IV grabbed the first prize for the role play of Baba Ramdev. Gurseerat Kaur got the second prize for acting as Bharat Mata. The third prize was shared by Daman Preet Singh and Gurveer Singh for the role play of Bhagat Singh and a mimic, respectively. The consolation prizes were given to Ankita, Simran and Sazia. The Chairperson and Principal gave the prizes to the winners and applauded the efforts of the staff members of Class III, IV and V. The special invitee parents too were appreciative of the meticulously put up role play competition by the teachers. The programme ended with the singing of the national anthem.