Student Council constituted

Ram Prasad DAV Public School, Shahabad, constituted its Student Council for the academic session 2026-27. The initiative aims to foster leadership qualities, discipline, responsibility, teamwork and a spirit of service among students. As part of the Student Council, Divyansh (Class XII – Science) was appointed Head Boy, while Preeti (Class XII – Commerce) was appointed Head Girl. Naman (Class XI – Commerce) and Tanishka (Class XI – Science) were appointed Vice-Head Boy and Vice-Head Girl, respectively. Captains, Vice-Captains and Prefects were also appointed for the school’s four Houses. Preeti (Class XI – Commerce) was appointed Captain of the Blue House, with Lovedeep (Class X-A) as Vice-Captain. Anjali (Class XI – Science) was appointed Captain of the Green House, with Yuvraj Panchal (Class X-A) as Vice-Captain. Harsimrat (Class XI – Science) was appointed Captain of the Red House, with Anantpreet (Class X-B) as Vice-Captain. Nilakshi (Class XI – Commerce) was appointed Captain of the Yellow House, with Radhika (Class X-C) as Vice-Captain. In addition, students were entrusted with key responsibilities in various areas. Gurparvesh Kaur (Class XII – Arts) and Jessica (Class X-C) were appointed Sports Captains; Palak (Class X-A) and Mahima (Class IX-C) were appointed Activity Captains; and Jaivardhan (Class X-B) and Prabhnoor (Class X-C) were appointed Discipline Captains. The occasion was graced by members of the School Management Committee, including Manager Satpal Batra, treasurer Balkar Singh, general secretary Nand Kishore Batra, executive members Baldev Raj Chawla and Pulkit Singla, along with other members. The members of the Management Committee congratulated the newly appointed Student Council members and extended their best wishes for their tenure. They encouraged the students to discharge their responsibilities with dedication, discipline, sincerity and a strong sense of responsibility. School Principal Dr Deepinder Walia also congratulated the newly appointed student leaders.

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