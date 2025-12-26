Student Exchange Programme organised

Under the guidelines of NEP 2020, a Student Exchange Programme was organised at Government Senior Secondary School, Sultanpur, in which the students from Chaman Vatika Gurukul, Ambala, of Classes IX and XI participated. During the visit, the students were introduced to various learning areas such as hospitality and tourism, where they learned about customer service, basics of tourism, and career opportunities; the media section, which helped them understand communication, content creation, and the role of media. They got an opportunity to visit the IT Lab, where they explored the practical use of computers and technology in education. The students interacted with teachers, observed demonstrations, and gained hands-on exposure to real-life applications of their studies. The exchange programme proved to be highly informative, knowledge-enhancing, and inspiring, broadening students' perspectives and making the learning experience meaningful and memorable.

