Home / The School Tribune / Student Exchange Programme organised

Student Exchange Programme organised

School notes

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:06 AM Dec 26, 2025 IST
Under the guidelines of NEP 2020, a Student Exchange Programme was organised at Government Senior Secondary School, Sultanpur, in which the students from Chaman Vatika Gurukul, Ambala, of Classes IX and XI participated. During the visit, the students were introduced to various learning areas such as hospitality and tourism, where they learned about customer service, basics of tourism, and career opportunities; the media section, which helped them understand communication, content creation, and the role of media. They got an opportunity to visit the IT Lab, where they explored the practical use of computers and technology in education. The students interacted with teachers, observed demonstrations, and gained hands-on exposure to real-life applications of their studies. The exchange programme proved to be highly informative, knowledge-enhancing, and inspiring, broadening students' perspectives and making the learning experience meaningful and memorable.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan).

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

