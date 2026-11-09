Student excursions offer new experience

DC Model Senior Secondary School, Panchkula, organised excursions for classes V to X to provide them with a refreshing break from academics. Students of classes V and VI visited Maple Farms, where they enjoyed outdoor activities, sports and a DJ party. Students of classes VII and VIII explored Peach Valley, experiencing adventure sports and scenic surroundings, while those of classes IX and X visited Barota Farms for recreational activities and fun with friends. The outings promoted confidence, teamwork, independence and social skills. Managing Director Bharat B Gupta, Director Usha Gupta and Principal Deepika Bhardwaj emphasised that such excursions refresh young minds, reduce academic stress and support holistic development.