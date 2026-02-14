Student Leadership Conference organised

Rose Public School, Dharamsala, organised a Student Leadership Conference on its premises. The event aimed to provide students an opportunity to showcase their learning experiences, creativity, and confidence. The event featured theme-based rangoli competition and inter-state cultural performances representing Punjab, Rajasthan, Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh. Students from Nursery to Class VIII participated enthusiastically, showcasing ‘unity in diversity’. Students from Class IX to XII presented a science exhibition displaying innovative models and experiments. The school’s annual CBSE activities were showcased through posters, collages, and art, highlighting academic and co-curricular achievements. Principal Sanjay Sharma and Babita Sharma appreciated the efforts of students, teachers, and organisers, praising the displayed confidence, discipline, and teamwork.

