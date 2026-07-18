Student Senate inducted

KB DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 7-B, Chandigarh, recently transformed its campus into a hub of inspiration and civic responsibility with twin celebrations marking the annual Van Mahotsav and the formal induction of the 2026–27 Student Senate. The school’s NSS Unit joined hands with Class X students to celebrate Van Mahotsav. The programme commenced with an inspiring keynote address highlighting the critical need to preserve nature. The audience was captivated by evocative literary performances, including an English poem titled “Save Trees, Save Lives” and a moving Hindi recital, “Main ped hi to hoon”, both of which underscored the indispensable role of trees in sustaining life. The advocacy continued with a thought-provoking student debate on conservation strategies and an impactful nukkad natak, which effectively communicated the urgency of afforestation and the need to halt deforestation. The spirit of discipline and leadership took centre stage as the school hosted its 12th Investiture Ceremony. Amid an atmosphere of immense pride, the members of the newly elected School Senate for the 2026–27 session officially assumed their responsibilities. The student leaders were conferred with their official badges and sashes by Principal Pooja Prakash. The ceremony also recognised the vital role of specialised student organisations. Club members for the 2026-27 session across the Peace Club, Cyber and Robotics Club, Legal Literacy Club, Electoral Club, Eco-Club, and the Child Friendly Committee (classes VIII to XII) were honoured with badges.

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