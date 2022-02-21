Students and social activists volunteer to clean properties defaced by candidates

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, February 21

Office bearers and activists of some social and educational organisations have joined hands to remove posters pasted by supporters of different candidates during the election campaign recently.

The volunteers have started removing posters and banners from walls of houses, commercial establishments and public properties of their respective areas.

As almost all candidates have defaced properties, including walls of houses and commercial establishments, by pasting their posters as an election campaign, residents want their properties to be cleaned. Some residents have even asked the local bodies authority to initiate action against the violators of the Punjab Public Properties Defacement Act.

Enthusiasts led by Shree Ram Mandir Committee Chairman Deepak Sharma and Darshan Singh, an office-bearer of Bhagat Ravidass Welfare Committee said they had started a movement to remove posters and banners from walls of private and public properties irrespective of political allegiance of the owners or the candidates defacing the property.

“Though the Election Commission had strictly prohibited malpractice of pasting of posters and banners on properties of private or public organisations, almost all candidates had violated the guidelines with impunity. Now when polling for the election has taken place we have decided to share the responsibility of cleaning the walls and boundaries with the help of volunteers,” said Deepak Sharma.

Principal MGMN Senior Secondary School Viney Goyal informed that students of senior classes had launched a coordinated movement to remove posters and banners from public properties besides houses of their respective localities.