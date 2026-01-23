Students attend Career Counselling Mela

A group of students from Class XII of Rose Public School, Suliali, recently visited NPS, Nurpur, to attend a Career Counselling Mela. The event was a huge success, helping the students gain valuable insights into various career paths and opportunities. Led by Meenu Sharma and Sanjay Pathania, the students had the chance to explore their interests and potential, getting guidance on how to pursue their dreams. Head Boy Harsh and Head Girl Diksha, expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the teachers and Principal for providing the wonderful opportunity. “It was truly enlightening! We got to clarify our doubts and understand how to navigate our future,” said Sujal Dhiman and Chakshu from Class 12. Principal Sanjay Sharma thanked NPS, Nurpur, for hosting the event and look forward to more such collaborations.

