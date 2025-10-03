Students attend session on ‘Gratitude’

Class VIII students of KB DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 7-B, Chandigarh, attended a session on ‘Gratitude’, wherein students expressed their gratitude and committed to practicing emotional healing and maintaining a humble disposition. The emphasis on expressing gratitude to parents, teachers, and siblings further reinforces the values of reciprocation and emotional connection. The ‘Sewa’ curriculum, implemented by Chandigarh Administration in September 2025, marks a significant stride towards holistic education.

