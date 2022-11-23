Students bag medals in athletics meet

The Chandigarh North District and South District Athletics Championship 2022-23 was held at Sports Complex, Sector 7-B, Chandigarh, in which the students of AKSIPS-41 Smart School won many medals in various events. Aagam Singh of Class I bagged a gold medal in the U-8 boys category in javelin throw. Humaira Sharma of Class II bagged bronze medals in the U-8 girls category in 30 m race and U-10 girls category in 50 m race. Sahibjot Singh of Class IV bagged a silver medal in the U-10 boys category in 50 m race and a gold medal in the U-10 boys category in 80 m race. Harteg Singh of Class IV bagged a bronze medal in the U-10 boys category in long jump. Sehaj Rohilla of Class V bagged a bronze medal in the U-12 girls category in long jump. Rakshik of Class VIII bagged a silver medal in the U-14 boys category in Jjavelin throw. Abhinav Kumar of Class IX bagged a gold medal in the U-14 boys category in javelin throw. The school also received a cash prize of Rs 5,100 for maximum participation.