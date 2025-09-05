DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Students bag medals in karate championship

Students bag medals in karate championship

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Sep 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Students of St Mary’s Convent School, Kasauli, participated in the Karate Championship-2025, organised by the National Karate Federation in collaboration with the Physical Education Foundation of India. The event was hosted by NKF, Haryana at Lala Govind Ram Dharamshala, Kalka. The championship featured the semi-contact traditional category, bringing together talented young martial artistes from across the region. It provided a platform for students to showcase their discipline, skills, and sportsmanship in an atmosphere of healthy competition. St Mary’s participants demonstrated remarkable confidence, strength, and spirit, making their presence felt in every bout. A total of 32 students represented the school in the championship. Out of them, 14 students secured bronze medals, while six students — Aaryahi Thakur, Advika, Jayansh, Shivansh Chauhan, Yuktasri and Shivansh — won silver medals. Adding further glory, Daksh of Class VIII and Yogit of Class VII clinched gold medal. This outstanding performance was made possible under the expert guidance of their karate teacherAnil Saklani, along with the unwavering support of sports teachers Amardeep Singh and Lata Thakur.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts