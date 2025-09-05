Students bag medals in karate championship

Students of St Mary’s Convent School, Kasauli, participated in the Karate Championship-2025, organised by the National Karate Federation in collaboration with the Physical Education Foundation of India. The event was hosted by NKF, Haryana at Lala Govind Ram Dharamshala, Kalka. The championship featured the semi-contact traditional category, bringing together talented young martial artistes from across the region. It provided a platform for students to showcase their discipline, skills, and sportsmanship in an atmosphere of healthy competition. St Mary’s participants demonstrated remarkable confidence, strength, and spirit, making their presence felt in every bout. A total of 32 students represented the school in the championship. Out of them, 14 students secured bronze medals, while six students — Aaryahi Thakur, Advika, Jayansh, Shivansh Chauhan, Yuktasri and Shivansh — won silver medals. Adding further glory, Daksh of Class VIII and Yogit of Class VII clinched gold medal. This outstanding performance was made possible under the expert guidance of their karate teacherAnil Saklani, along with the unwavering support of sports teachers Amardeep Singh and Lata Thakur.

