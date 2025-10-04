DT
Home / The School Tribune / Students bag medals in Zonal Athletic Meet

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Oct 04, 2025 IST
Alliance International School, Banur, celebrates the outstanding achievements of its students at the Zonal Athletic Meet. The students secured seven gold medals, three silver medals, and one bronze medal in various events, bringing laurels to the school. Shikhar Partap Singh (Class XII) won gold in long jump and silver in javelin throw. Sahil (Class X) won gold in 800 m race and bronze on discus throw. Vijayanada (Class XII) won gold in shot put and javelin throw. Manoj (Class X) won silver in javelin throw. Gajinder Singh (Class XII) won gold in 3000 m race. Prabh Sahai Singh (Class IX) won gold in 5 km walk and silver in high jump. Prabhleen Kaur (Class IX) won gold in javelin throw. These remarkable accomplishments were made possible under the guidance of Prabhjeet, PGT (Physical Education). Principal Brijesh Saxena applauded the students for their hard work, discipline, and commitment to excellence. On behalf of the management, Chairman Ashwani Garg and president Ashok Garg extended heartfelt congratulations to all the winners.

