Students bring Charles Dickens timeless classic to life on stage

Students of Delhi Public School, Mohali, brought Charles Dickens timeless classic, A Christmas Carol, to life on stage. The evening was a mesmerising blend of acting, dance and music that left the audience spellbound and filled with the true spirit of Christmas. The production showcased the students' exceptional versatility as they embodied the iconic characters of Scrooge, Tiny Tim, and the haunting spirits of Christmas past, present and future. The seamless transitions between dramatic monologues, lively dance sequences and soulful melodies created a visual and auditory treat, capturing the essence of Dickens' masterpiece. Reema Dewan, Director, DPS Chandigarh and Mohali, graced the occasion, extending her heartfelt appreciation for the students' hard work and dedication. Adding prestige to the event was Sartej Singh Narula, Senior Advocate of the High Court and Supreme Court, who was the chief guest. The event was a testament to the school's focus on holistic education, where students are encouraged to explore their creative potential.

