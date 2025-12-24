DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Students bring Charles Dickens timeless classic to life on stage

Students bring Charles Dickens timeless classic to life on stage

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Dec 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Students of Delhi Public School, Mohali, brought Charles Dickens timeless classic, A Christmas Carol, to life on stage. The evening was a mesmerising blend of acting, dance and music that left the audience spellbound and filled with the true spirit of Christmas. The production showcased the students' exceptional versatility as they embodied the iconic characters of Scrooge, Tiny Tim, and the haunting spirits of Christmas past, present and future. The seamless transitions between dramatic monologues, lively dance sequences and soulful melodies created a visual and auditory treat, capturing the essence of Dickens' masterpiece. Reema Dewan, Director, DPS Chandigarh and Mohali, graced the occasion, extending her heartfelt appreciation for the students' hard work and dedication. Adding prestige to the event was Sartej Singh Narula, Senior Advocate of the High Court and Supreme Court, who was the chief guest. The event was a testament to the school's focus on holistic education, where students are encouraged to explore their creative potential.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts