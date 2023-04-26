 Students bring laurels to DC Model School, Panchkula : The Tribune India

Students bring laurels to DC Model School, Panchkula

Students bring laurels to DC Model School, Panchkula


Students brought laurels to the school by winning positions in the competitions held during Mahatma Hans Raj Commemoration Day at Hans Raj Public School, Panchkula. It was a proud moment when Shujad, Avni, Falak and Nivedita, a team of four students, came first in the painting competition, whereas in Shloka Ucharan competition, Namrata came first. In Bhajan singing, the choir of the school was adjudged second. Tanishiq Kapoor who dressed as Swami Vivekananda and he bagged second position in the fancy dress competition. 

