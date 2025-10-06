Students celebrate Dasehra

Students of AC Global School, Banur celebrated Dasehra and Gandhi Jayanti. The programme included speeches, poems and role play. The principal motivated the students to imbibe moral values and follow the path of truth and righteousness. The day concluded on a joyful note, leaving behind a message of peace, harmony, and the eternal triumph of good over evil.
