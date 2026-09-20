Students celebrate International Day of Democracy, Hindi Diwas

Students at Model Senior Secondary School, Punjabi University, Patiala, celebrated the International Day of Democracy and Hindi Diwas. During the morning assembly, Arshdeep Kaur, a teacher-trainee, spoke in detail about Hindi Diwas, highlighting that the Hindi language stands as a symbol of our unity and integrity and is a vast and beautiful language. Another teacher-trainee, Jashanpreet Kaur, explained the concept of democracy, noting that democratic societies uphold human rights and the rule of law, and that democracy fosters a strong, active and vocal civil society. Lecturer Harpreet Singh raised awareness about the Government of India’s ‘SIR’ scheme and informed students about the various mobile applications launched by the Election Commission of India.

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