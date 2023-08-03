Students celebrate Kargil Vijay Diwas at MRIS, Mohali

Students of the school remembered the gallant efforts and sacrifices made by the Indian armed forces who fought in the Operation Vijay. Students of Class III in a special assembly presented an enactment, sang patriotic songs and shared facts about Kargil Vijay Diwas. Through the assembly, students paid homage to all Indian soldiers, expressing their gratitude to them for being the reason our country can sleep at night, knowing that they are guarding the frontiers.
