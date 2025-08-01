Students celebrate Teej

Shishu Niketan Public School, Behlolpur celebrated the festival of 'Teej' with cultural spirit. The campus came alive with traditional decorations, music and joyful activities. Dressed in ethnic attire, students participated in a range of cultural performances, including traditional songs, group dances and poetry recitation that reflected the essence of the festival. The highlight of the celebration was the 'mehndi corner' and swing area.

